AES Tiete's board rejects Eneva takeover offer -filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
The board of AES Tietê has rejected a merger offer from Eneva SA, the Brazilian power company said in a filing late on Sunday.

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - The board of AES Tietê has rejected a merger offer from Eneva SA, the Brazilian power company said in a filing late on Sunday.

The board said the price in the hostile bid was lower than shareholders expected and that a merger with Eneva would make no sense, since Eneva owns thermoelectrical plants that use coal or natural gas, and AES owns hydroelectric dams.

AES added Eneva did not present any financing for the bid and said its executives will discuss the decision in a conference call on Monday.

Still, AES sent a letter to Eneva saying it is open to renegotiate the terms of the bid and added that it will call for a shareholders assembly for a final vote on the bid.

