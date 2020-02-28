Markets
AES

AES Slips To Loss In Q4; Sees 2020 Adj. EPS In Line With View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AES Corp.(AES) reported that its fourth-quarter loss attributable to the company was $78 million or $0.12 per share compared to net income of $128 million or $0.19 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $302 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $315 million or $0.36 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter was $2.43 billion down from $2.62 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.86 billion.

The company said it is accelerating its decarbonization goals for the company and will aim to reduce its coal-fired generation to below 30% of total MWh by year-end 2020 and to less than 10% by 2030.

The company said that it will participate in the proposed $500 million equity raise at AES Gener, by investing $335 million.

The company has initiated 2020 guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.48, compared to 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.44 per share.

The company reaffirmed its average annual growth rate target of 7% to 9% through 2022 for both adjusted earnings per share and Parent Free Cash Flow, from a 2018 base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular