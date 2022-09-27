AES Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.82, changing hands as low as $22.28 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $18.62 per share, with $27.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.25.

