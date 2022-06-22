AES Sets Up US Solar Buyer Consortium to Promote Solar Industry

The AES Corporation AES recently collaborated with leading solar companies in the United States to set up the U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium to boost the growth of the American solar industry and propel the pace of the domestic production of solar components amid the supply-chain vulnerabilities of the region.

Other solar energy developers who are the key members of this Consortium are Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments.

Goal of the Consortium

U.S. President Biden recently invoked the Defense Production Act to aid the domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panel parts, and reduce the dependence of the nation on the imports of solar components and parts.

In this context, the recent consortium aligns with the government’s initiative and highlights the procurement of more than $6 billion of solar panels. Also, the group seeks to add manufacturers who can supply up to 7 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules per year from the beginning of 2024.

Such initiatives are likely to boost investments in the U.S. solar market and provide immense opportunities for the solar components manufacturing companies of the region to capitalize on the growing demand and bolster their growth trajectory.

AES Corp’s Contribution to the Goal

AES Corp. is currently leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions. The company has a strong pipeline of solar projects, which boast a strong demand for various solar components that will be needed to develop the projects.

To this end, it is imperative to mention that AES Corp. has 3.4 GW of new projects coming online from 2022 to 2025 out of a total backlog of 10.3 GW across all geographies and technologies. Moreover, in 2021, AES signed contracts for 5 GW of power purchase agreements for renewable energy, including 1.4 GW for U.S. solar projects.

With such a strong backlog of solar projects, the company is well-poised to fulfill its commitment to contributing to restoring the growth of the U.S. solar manufacturing sector.

Stocks to Benefit

With the entire Utility sector rapidly transitioning to a green environment, utility providers that are adopting solar power as their preferred energy resource and thus expected to gain as the aforementioned consortium sees daylight include:

