AES Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

The AES Corporation AES is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after market close.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.82% in the last reported quarter. Moreover, AES holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 34.74%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AES’ Q1 Results

AES’ service territories witnessed a below-normal temperature pattern for the first month of the January-March quarter. However, some of its territories witnessed above-average temperature patterns in February and March. The below-normal weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from AES’ customers for heating purposes this winter. Meanwhile, the above-average temperature pattern might have partially hurt the same. Such overall weather patterns are likely to have a moderate impact on the company’s quarterly revenues.

However, snowstorms, severe rain and flash flooding affected some parts of AES’ service areas, which are likely to have caused outages for AES’ customers. In particular, several tornadoes affected the company’s operations in Indiana and caused grid damage and outages. This is likely to have adversely impacted the company’s overall top-line performance to some extent.



On a brighter note, data center expansion and favorable rate outcomes in the prior quarters are expected to have a positive impact on AES’ revenue growth.



The severe weather conditions during the first quarter might have resulted in infrastructural damage for AES, increasing its quarterly operating expenses for restoration. This, in turn, is likely to have hurt the company’s first-quarter earnings.



Moreover, the sale of AES Brasil and the pending 30% sale of AES Ohio, as well as a reduction in Southland margins related to declining power prices in California, and the retirement of AES’ Warrior Run coal plant in Energy infrastructure are projected to have hurt the company’s overall earnings performance, outweighing the positive impacts of solid sales growth expectations, cost savings initiatives and favorable returns from its renewable projects.

AES’ Q1 Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ sales is pegged at $3.20 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 26%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AES

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AES this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: AES has an Earnings ESP of -7.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, AES sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases:



DTE Energy Company DTE is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.47 billion, which indicates a 7.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.98 per share, which calls for year-over-year growth of 18.6%.



American Electric Power AEP is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $5.34 billion, which indicates a 6.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.39 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.5%.



Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, which calls for a 6.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 66 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 22.2%.

