AES Sees 2022 Adj. EPS Near High End Of Guidance - Update

November 04, 2022 — 06:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES) said the company now expects full year 2022 adjusted EPS to be at or near the high end of its guidance range of $1.55 to $1.65. Also, the company reaffirmed its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.

Third quarter adjusted EPS was $0.63, compared to $0.50, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, to shareholders was $421 million compared to $343 million, prior year. EPS was $0.59, compared to $0.48, prior year.

Total revenue increased to $3.63 billion from $3.04 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.05 billion in revenue.

