AES' Q4 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

The AES Corporation’s AES fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 5.8%. The bottom line also improved 49% from 49 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated a GAAP loss of 15 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.35 in the fourth quarter of 2022.



For 2023, AES reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 5.4% from $1.67 reported in 2022.

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $2.97 billion in the reported quarter, down 3% year over year due to lower regulated revenues. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 billion by 4.3%.



For 2023, AES reported total revenues of $12.67 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.80 billion by 1%. However, the top line improved 0.4% from $12.62 billion reported in 2022.

Highlights of the Release

The total cost of sales was $2.47 billion in the reported quarter, down 0.9% year over year.



The operating income totaled $494 million, down 12.3% from $563 million in the year-ago period.



Interest expenses amounted to $353 million, up 16.1% from $304 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company's backlog for renewable energy projects was 12.3 gigawatts (GW) as of Dec 31, 2023, including 5.1 GW under construction.

Financial Condition

AES had cash and cash equivalents of $1.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $1.37 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Non-recourse debt totaled $18.48 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, up from $17.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



During 2023, AES generated cash from operating activities worth $3.03 billion compared with the year-ago figure of $2.72 billion.



Total capital expenditure for the fourth quarter was $2.43 billion, up substantially from $1.84 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

2024 Guidance

AES initiated its 2024 earnings guidance. It expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.87-$1.97. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.90, lower than the mid-point of the guided range.



AES raised its average annual earnings growth target to 7-9% through 2027 from 6-8%.

