AES Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The AES Corporation’s AES third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 3.9%. The bottom line, however, improved 5.6% from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 89 cents per share compared with 91 cents in the third quarter of 2024.



The year-over-year improvement was due to increased revenues and higher operating margins.

AES’ Total Revenues

The company’s total revenues amounted to $3.35 billion, up 1.9% year over year due to higher regulated revenues. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion by 1.9%.

The AES Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The AES Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The AES Corporation Quote

Highlights of AES’ Q3 Release

The total cost of sales in the third quarter was $2.62 billion, up 1.9% year over year.



The operating income totaled $735 million, up 1.8% from $722 million in the year-ago period.



Interest expenses amounted to $348 million, down 8.2% from $379 million in the prior-year quarter.

AES’ Financial Condition

AES had cash and cash equivalents of $1.76 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.52 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Non-recourse debt totaled $21.66 billion as of the same date, up from $20.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.82 billion during the first nine months of 2025 compared with $1.66 billion in the first nine months of 2024.



Total capital expenditure was $4.39 billion during the first nine months of 2025, down from $5.67 billion recorded a year ago.

AES’ 2025 Guidance

AES reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $2.10-$2.26 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.17, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company reaffirmed its average annual earnings growth target in the band of 7-9% through 2027.

AES’ Zacks Rank

AES currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 9.2%.



FE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 8.65%.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.29%.



NiSource Inc. NI reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 19 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 5%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.88, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.43%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.