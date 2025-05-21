Markets
AES To Partner With Meta To Deliver Renewable Energy

May 21, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) has entered into two long-term Power Purchase Agreements to support Meta's data centers with 650 MW of solar projects in Texas and Kansas. Also, these projects will provide employment opportunities and economic benefits to communities in Texas and Kansas.

Urvi Parekh, Global Head of Energy, Meta, said: "These solutions support our goal for 100% clean and renewable energy and will add new generation to the grid in these markets."

AES noted that it has now signed 10.1 GW of contractual arrangements with major global hyperscalers, including 7.7 GW of long-term PPAs to build renewable capacity that supports their data center energy needs.

