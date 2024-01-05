AES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.27, changing hands as high as $19.35 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $11.43 per share, with $28.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.21. The AES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

