AES Forms US Solar Buyer Consortium To Invest Over $6 Bln On Solar Panels

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES), a solar firm, on Tuesday said that it has formed the U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium with major solar companies including- Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to boost domestic solar industry growth.

The newly formed consortium is focused on purchasing over $6 billion of solar panels and is looking for manufacturers that are aligned with the its targets that can supply up to 7 GW of solar modules per year starting from 2024.

AES has a large backlog of solar projects in the U.S., including 3.4 GW of new projects coming online during the period from 2022 to 2025, out of a total backlog of 10.3 GW across all geographies and technologies.

