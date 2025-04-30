AES (THE Earnings Preview: Recent $AES Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AES (THE ($AES) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,165,414,487 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

AES (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of AES (THE stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AES (THE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AES stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

AES (THE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AES recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

