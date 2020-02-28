AES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.56, changing hands as low as $15.75 per share. AES Corp. shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $14.60 per share, with $21.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.77. The AES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

