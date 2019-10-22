AES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.60, changing hands as high as $16.71 per share. AES Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $13.55 per share, with $18.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.66.

