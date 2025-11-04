Markets
AES

The AES Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

November 04, 2025 — 05:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $634 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $504 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $3.351 billion from $3.289 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $634 Mln. vs. $504 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $3.351 Bln vs. $3.289 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.26

