The AES Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):

Earnings: $185 million in Q2 vs. -$39 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $273 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $2.942 billion in Q2 vs. $3.027 billion in the same period last year.

