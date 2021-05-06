Markets
AES Corp. Slips To Loss In Q1; Adj. EPS Misses View; Confirms FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - AES Corp. (AES), an electric power distribution company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $148 million or $0.22 per share, compared to last year's profit of $144 million or $0.22.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.28, compared to $0.29 a year ago.

Total revenue increased to $2.64 billion from last year's $2.34 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.30 per share on revenues of $2.37 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company reaffirmed its 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.58 and its 7% to 9% average annual growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.

Analysts expect full-year earnings of $1.55 per share.

