AES Corp. (AES) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8% in Session

The AES Corporation AES was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 42.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions for the current quarter in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AES Corp. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AES Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

