AES Corp to buy part of BNDES' stake in AES Tiete -document

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has decided to sell part of its stake in power company AES Tiete SA to AES Corp , a filing showed on Tuesday.

AES Corp had offered to buy 65% of BNDES' stake in AES Tiete for 17.15 reais ($3.33) per share, fully in cash. The sale will reduce BNDES' stake in the company to 9.9% from 28.41%.

Besides AES Corp's offer, BNDES and all AES Tiete's shareholders had received a merger proposal from power company Eneva SA involving cash and shares. nL2N2EY0HD

