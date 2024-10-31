AES Corp. sees FY24 adjusted EPS in ‘upper half’ of $1.87-$1.97, consensus $1.92

The company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for adjusted EPS of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base year of 2020. The company is also reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS of 7% to 9% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AES:
- AES Corp. options imply 9.4% move in share price post-earnings
- AES Corporation (AES) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- AES Corp. call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- AES Corp. price target raised to $23 from $22 at Barclays
- AES Corp. put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.