AES Corp. sees FY24 adjusted EPS in ‘upper half’ of $1.87-$1.97, consensus $1.92

The company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for adjusted EPS of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base year of 2020. The company is also reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS of 7% to 9% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AES:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.