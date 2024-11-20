AES Corp. put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in AES Corp. (AES) with 13,096 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Dec-24 13 puts and Dec-24 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 10,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 25.78, while ATM IV is up over 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AES:
- VOO ETF Update, 11/20/2024
- SPY ETF Update, 11/19/2024
- VOO ETF Update, 11/15/2024
- SPY ETF Update, 11/14/2024
- VOO ETF Update, 11/13/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.