AES Corp. price target raised to $23 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella raised the firm’s price target on AES Corp. (AES) to $23 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”
