AES Corp. options imply 9.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in AES Corp. (AES) is 2.6x normal with puts leading calls 9:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.4%, or $1.56, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.3%.

