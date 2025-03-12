AES Corp. Launches Senior Notes Offering For Debt Repurchase

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), Wednesday announced plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase its 3.300 percent senior notes due 2025 through a cash tender offer and to cover related fees and expenses.

Meanwhile, any remaining funds will be used to reduce other outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

AES is currently trading at $11.65 down $0.34 or 2.88 percent in the New York Stock Exchange.

