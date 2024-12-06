AES Corp. increases quarterly dividend 2% to 17.595 per share

The board of directors of AES Corp. (AES) approved an increase of 2% in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend, from 17.25c per share to 17.595 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2025.
