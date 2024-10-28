AES Corp. call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AES Corp. (AES) with 3,246 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 60.69%. Jan-26 17 calls and Nov-24 19 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.55. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

