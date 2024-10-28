Bullish option flow detected in AES Corp. (AES) with 3,246 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 60.69%. Jan-26 17 calls and Nov-24 19 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.55. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AES:
- AES Corp. price target raised to $23 from $22 at Barclays
- AES Corp. put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- AES Corp. call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- AES Corp. sellis 30% equity in AES Ohio to CDPQ
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on September 11th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.