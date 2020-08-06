AES Corp (AES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
AES Corporation’s AES second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 8.7%. However, earnings fell 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s 26 cents per share.
Barring a one-time adjustment, the company incurred GAAP losses of 13 cents per share in the reported quarter against the GAAP earnings of 2 cents in the prior-year period.
Highlights of the Release
AES Corp. generated total revenues of $2,217 million in the second quarter, down 10.7% year over year. The top line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,498 million by 11.2%.
Total cost of sales was $1,693 million in the second quarter, down 14.5% year over year. General and administrative expenses were $40 million, 18.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s $49 million.
Operating income stood at $524 million, up 4.4% from $502 million in the year-ago period.
Interest expenses summed $218 million, down 20.1% from $273 million in the year-earlier period.
The AES Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The AES Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The AES Corporation Quote
Financial Condition
AES Corp. reported cash and cash equivalents of $1,417 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $1,029 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Non-recourse debt totaled $15,639 million as of Jun 30, 2020, up from $14,914 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
In the second quarter of 2020, cash from operating activities was $447 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $324 million.
Total capital expenditures during the second quarter amounted to $386 million, which declined from $566 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
For 2020, AES Corp. has reaffirmed its EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.42. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is pegged at $1.37, which lies at the midpoint of the company’s guidance range.
AES Corp. also reaffirms its 2020 Parent Free Cash Flow expectation of $725-$775 million and the average annual growth rate target of 7-9% through 2022.
Zacks Rank
AES Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Recent Utility Releases
CMS Energy Corporation CMS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 49 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
FirstEnergy Corporation FE, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), delivered second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.64%.
NextEra Energy NEE, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 4.4%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
The AES Corporation (AES): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.