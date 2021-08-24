AES Corp Achieves #1 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Autodesk

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) has taken over the #1 spot from Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of AES Corp versus Autodesk Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AES plotted in blue; ADSK plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AES vs. ADSK:

AES is currently trading off about 0.4%, while ADSK is up about 1.9% midday Tuesday.

