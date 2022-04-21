AES Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AES

In trading on Thursday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.79, changing hands as low as $23.12 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $19.764 per share, with $28.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.18. The AES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
