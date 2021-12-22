US Markets
AES Brasil and Unipar Carbocloro to build 91-MW wind farm, capex at $89 mln

Brazilian petrochemical producer Unipar Carbocloro SA and power company AES Brasil Energia SA announced on Wednesday a deal to build a new 91-megawatt wind farm in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, with capital expenditures seen at 510 million reais ($88.77 million).

According to a securities filing, the project will be built within AES Brasil's Cajuina complex and both firms will create a joint venture to proceed with the self-generation asset. The deal includes a 20-year contract for the sale of an average 40 MW starting in 2024.

Unipar's Chief Executive, Mauricio Russomano, told Reuters the company will now self-generate 80% of its electricity consumption, adding that the asset is expected to start operating by the end of 2023.

