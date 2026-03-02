AES To Be Acquired By GIP, EQT-Led Consortium; Shares Fall In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), a supplier of clean energy to corporations, on Monday entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and EQT, alongside California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority, in an all-cash deal valued at $10.7 billion in equity, or about $33.4 billion including debt.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

Shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash, reflecting a 40.3% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price prior to July 8, 2025.

The deal will give AES greater financial flexibility to fund growth beyond 2027, especially in its U.S. power generation and regulated utilities businesses.

AES Indiana and AES Ohio will continue to operate as locally managed regulated utilities, serving about 1.1 million customers, with no expected impact on rates.

The consortium will finance the full purchase price with equity and aims to maintain an investment-grade credit profile.

In the pre-market trading, AES shares were down 16.43% at $14.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

