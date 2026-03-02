Markets
AES

AES To Be Acquired By GIP, EQT-Led Consortium; Shares Fall In Pre-Market

March 02, 2026 — 07:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), a supplier of clean energy to corporations, on Monday entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and EQT, alongside California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority, in an all-cash deal valued at $10.7 billion in equity, or about $33.4 billion including debt.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

Shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash, reflecting a 40.3% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price prior to July 8, 2025.

The deal will give AES greater financial flexibility to fund growth beyond 2027, especially in its U.S. power generation and regulated utilities businesses.

AES Indiana and AES Ohio will continue to operate as locally managed regulated utilities, serving about 1.1 million customers, with no expected impact on rates.

The consortium will finance the full purchase price with equity and aims to maintain an investment-grade credit profile.

In the pre-market trading, 16.43% lesser at $14.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.