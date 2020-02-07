AES (AES) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

AES (AES) closed the most recent trading day at $20.50, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 1.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 5.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AES as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.77 billion, up 5.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AES. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. AES is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AES currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.72.

Investors should also note that AES has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

