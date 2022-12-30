AES (AES) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

AES (AES) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AES as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $12.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.24% and +8.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AES. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% higher. AES is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AES's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.65.

Also, we should mention that AES has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

