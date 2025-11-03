AerSale to Report Q3 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

AerSale ASLE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, 2025, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 300.00% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect ASLE’s Q3 Results

Higher leasing activity in the B757 product line and higher activity in the PW4000 and CF6-80 product lines are likely to have bolstered Asset Management Solutions’ revenues.



Lower sales volume in our Goodyear, Arizona and Roswell, New Mexico facilities is likely to have impacted TechOps’ revenues.



Sales growth expectations and lower selling, general and administrative expenses are projected to have boosted its overall bottom line.

AerSale Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

AerSale Corporation price-eps-surprise | AerSale Corporation Quote

Q3 Estimates for ASLE

With one of its major segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, ASLE is expected to report notable growth in its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLE’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $85.73 million, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for ASLE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 150%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ASLE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASLE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: ASLE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ASLE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 5, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $871.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.1%.



Rocket Lab RKLB is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 10, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s loss is pegged at five cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $149.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.9%.



Woodward WWD is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $935.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.