AERSALE Earnings Results: $ASLE Reports Quarterly Earnings

AERSALE ($ASLE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, missing estimates of $0.09 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $94,740,000, beating estimates of $93,600,300 by $1,139,700.

AERSALE Insider Trading Activity

AERSALE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS FINAZZO (See Remarks) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,122

FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $20,997

ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $14,434

AERSALE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of AERSALE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

