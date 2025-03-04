AERSALE Earnings Preview: Recent $ASLE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AERSALE ($ASLE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $93,600,300 and earnings of $0.09 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ASLE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AERSALE Insider Trading Activity
AERSALE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLAS FINAZZO (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 23,600 shares for an estimated $124,600 and 0 sales.
- FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $20,997
- ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $14,434
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AERSALE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of AERSALE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. added 1,577,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,941,236
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,416,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,921,978
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,397,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,801,106
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 1,110,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,993,844
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 789,903 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,976,388
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 565,017 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,559,607
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 455,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,867,098
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.