AerSale To Buy Back $45 Mln Of Shrs From Major Shareholder

(RTTNews) - AerSale Corporation (ASLE), a provider of aviation products and services, Monday said it has agreed to repurchase about 6.428 million of shares from its long-term private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., for $7.00 per share.

The transaction, which is estimated to reduce the company's share count by 12 percent, is expected to close by March 18, 2025.

"This strategic repurchase allows us to strengthen shareholder value by significantly reducing our share count, while mitigating market volatility as Leonard Green & Partners L.P. transitions out of its long-term role as a major shareholder in AerSale," said Nick Finazzo, AerSale's Chief Executive Officer.

