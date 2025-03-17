News & Insights

Markets
ASLE

AerSale To Buy Back $45 Mln Of Shrs From Major Shareholder

March 17, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AerSale Corporation (ASLE), a provider of aviation products and services, Monday said it has agreed to repurchase about 6.428 million of shares from its long-term private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., for $7.00 per share.

The transaction, which is estimated to reduce the company's share count by 12 percent, is expected to close by March 18, 2025.

"This strategic repurchase allows us to strengthen shareholder value by significantly reducing our share count, while mitigating market volatility as Leonard Green & Partners L.P. transitions out of its long-term role as a major shareholder in AerSale," said Nick Finazzo, AerSale's Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.