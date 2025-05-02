Is AerSale (ASLE) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

AerSale Corporation is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 53 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerSale Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLE's full-year earnings has moved 107% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASLE has returned 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that AerSale Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.3%.

The consensus estimate for Astronics Corporation's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AerSale Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.7% this year, meaning that ASLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Astronics Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to AerSale Corporation and Astronics Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

