Is AerSale (ASLE) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AerSale Corporation is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 53 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerSale Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLE's full-year earnings has moved 89.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASLE has gained about 11.8% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 1.6%. This means that AerSale Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Astronics Corporation (ATRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.6%.

Over the past three months, Astronics Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AerSale Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that ASLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Astronics Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on AerSale Corporation and Astronics Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.