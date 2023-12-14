AerSale Announces Secondary Offering Of Its Common Stock

(RTTNews) - AerSale Corp. (ASLE), a provider of aviation products and services, on Thursday announced that certain stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. intend to sell 4 million shares in a secondary offering.

Underwriters of the offering will be granted an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price by the selling stockholders.

No shares are being issued by the company and the selling stockholders will receive all the proceeds from the offering.

RBC Capital Markets is serving as the underwriter for this offering. The offering will be made available only using a prospectus. In premarket activity, Aersale shares are trading at $13.80 down 6.63% on Nasdaq.

