Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) closed at $1.26, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ARPO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 325% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARPO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 86.11% higher. ARPO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.