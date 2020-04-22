Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) closed the most recent trading day at $0.72, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 43.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 22.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARPO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ARPO is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARPO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.19% higher. ARPO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.