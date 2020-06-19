Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) closed at $1.25, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ARPO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 325% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARPO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 86.11% higher within the past month. ARPO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

