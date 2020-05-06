Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) closed the most recent trading day at $0.63, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARPO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ARPO is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARPO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ARPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

