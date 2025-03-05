AeroVironment's Q3 Revenue Falls 10.2%

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), a leader in unmanned aircraft systems and advanced technologies, released its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results on March 4. For the period, which ended Jan. 25, the company reported a revenue decrease of 10.2% to $167.6 million from $186.6 million the previous year, a slide that management attributed to environmental disruptions and a drop-off in Ukraine-related sales. The company's short-term hurdles led to it reporting a net loss of $1.8 million compared to a $13.9 million profit last year. Nonetheless, AeroVironment continues to strategize for future growth through initiatives like its BlueHalo acquisition, which is currently in progress.

Metric Fiscal Q3 2025 Fiscal Q3 2024 % Change Revenue $167.6 million $186.6 million (10.2%) Non-GAAP EPS $0.30 $0.63 (52.4%) Net income ($1.8 million) $13.9 million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $21.8 million $28.8 million (24.3%)

Overview of AeroVironment

AeroVironment develops aerial drones and related technology, catering mostly to military customers like the U.S. Department of Defense. Its portfolio spans solar-powered aircraft, tactical missile systems, and data analytics. The company is currently focused on advancing its technology and diversifying its product offerings through substantial R&D investment.

Its extensive backlog, strategic acquisitions, andglobal marketpenetration will be central to its long-term success.

Quarterly Achievements and Challenges

During the fiscal third quarter, AeroVironment faced several obstacles. The revenue decline by 10.2% to $167.6 million was attributed mainly to a 44% drop in sales of uncrewed systems as sales of equipment headed to Ukraine fell. However, sales of its loitering munitions systems (LMS) saw a remarkable 46% increase.

Profit margins were under pressure, and the company shifted to a $1.8 million net loss, in sharp contrast to its $13.9 million profit in Q3 2024. Contributory factors included expenses from acquisition-related efforts and market transitions. Adjusted EBITDA dropped by 24.3% to $21.8 million.

The company's gross margin improved slightly to 38% from 36%, showcasing the strong product margins in the LMS segment. The development of new manufacturing operations in Utah to ramp up Switchblade system production was noteworthy. The new factory more than doubled its production capacity for that system and hedged its manufacturing capacity against the risks created by environmental and weather issues in the localities where its other factories are sited.

AeroVironment views its effort to acquire BlueHalo as pivotal. That deal, which management expects will close before July, should augment its capabilities substantially and position the company better within the market.

Looking Ahead

AeroVironment forecasts fiscal 2025 revenue of between $780 million and $795 million, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $135 million to $142 million, excluding the impact of its BlueHalo purchase. This indicates strategic optimism despite acknowledging potential external risks.

Investors should note the U.S. government's pivotal role in AeroVironment's bottom line. The company is cautious about the possibility that supply chain fluctuations and increased raw material costs could dampen its future results.

