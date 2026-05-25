AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

As military operations increasingly adopt autonomous strike systems and precision-guided weapons, investors are focusing on companies developing advanced tactical attack technologies. Two companies operating in this segment are AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV and RTX Corporation RTX. Both companies are involved in precision strike and missile-related defense systems designed to improve targeting accuracy, threat engagement and battlefield effectiveness across modern combat environments.



Modern defense strategies are placing greater emphasis on precision strike capabilities that can rapidly detect, track and neutralize threats while minimizing operational risk. Loitering munitions, missile systems, interceptors and integrated targeting technologies are becoming increasingly important for military modernization efforts. These systems support faster response times, improved mission coordination and enhanced operational flexibility across contested environments. As governments continue prioritizing advanced strike and missile defense capabilities, demand for these technologies is expected to remain strong.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for AVAV Stock

AeroVironment develops autonomous precision strike systems designed for tactical military missions. Its Switchblade family of loitering munitions delivers portable precision strike capabilities against stationary and moving targets, while its Red Dragon systems are engineered for autonomous one-way attack missions in contested and GPS-denied environments. The company also develops counter-drone technologies and electronic warfare systems that support battlefield threat detection and defensive operations.



AeroVironment combines autonomous flight technologies, AI-enabled systems and integrated command-and-control software to improve targeting precision and mission effectiveness. Its focus on loitering munition systems and autonomous strike platforms aligns with growing military demand for flexible and rapidly deployable precision attack technologies.

The Case for RTX Stock

RTX develops a broad range of missile systems, smart weapons and integrated air and missile defense technologies through its Raytheon business. Its portfolio includes air-to-air missiles, shipboard missiles, missile defense interceptors and advanced radar systems designed for threat detection, tracking and precision engagement across multiple operational domains. The company also develops integrated command-and-control technologies that support coordinated offensive and defensive missions.



RTX’s defense technologies are designed to support precision targeting, layered missile defense and advanced threat mitigation capabilities for modern military operations. Its continued investment in missile systems, interceptors and integrated defense technologies positions the company to benefit from increasing global demand for advanced precision strike and missile defense solutions.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AVAV & RTX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) remains unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for RTX’s 2026 EPS calls for an increase of 1.47% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of AVAV & RTX

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. Currently, AeroVironment’s ROE is 3.26% compared with RTX’s 13.5%.

AVAV & RTX’s Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of AVAV and RTX have risen 3.1% and 33.7%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for AVAV & RTX

AVAV shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 3.94 compared with RTX’s P/S F12M of 2.48.

AVAV vs. RTX: Which Stock Looks More Compelling Now?

Both companies operate in the growing precision strike and missile defense market. AeroVironment focuses on autonomous strike systems, loitering munitions and AI-enabled tactical attack platforms designed to support precision engagement and battlefield awareness. RTX centers on missile systems, smart weapons, interceptors and integrated air and missile defense technologies that enhance threat detection, tracking and coordinated defense operations across multiple combat domains.



Our choice at the moment is RTX, given its stronger price performance, significantly higher ROE, more attractive valuation and improving earnings estimate trends compared to AeroVironment.



AeroVironment and RTX both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.