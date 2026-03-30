AeroVironment vs. Kratos Defense: Which Drone Defense Stock Is Better?

As defense technology continues to evolve, investors are paying increasing attention to companies that play a critical role in unmanned and autonomous military systems. Two widely followed names in this space are AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS. Both companies are benefiting from the rising adoption of drone warfare and next-generation defense technologies, though they operate with distinct strategies and capabilities within this expanding market.



Modern defense operations are increasingly centered on unmanned platforms that can provide real-time intelligence, surveillance and precision strike capabilities. The shift toward autonomous systems is driven by the need for cost-effective, rapidly deployable and scalable solutions across multiple mission environments. Rising geopolitical tensions, increased global defense spending and the need for multi-domain operations across air, land, sea, space and cyber are accelerating demand for such technologies. These factors are collectively supporting long-term growth in the unmanned defense systems market.



Let's compare the stocks' fundamentals to determine which one is a better investment option at present.

The Case for AVAV Stock

AeroVironment has built a strong position in tactical unmanned aircraft systems and precision strike solutions, supported by a diverse portfolio of small and medium uncrewed platforms. These systems are designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, offering portability, rapid deployment and real-time data capabilities that enhance battlefield awareness and decision-making for military operators. The company’s platforms are widely used across multiple mission environments, reflecting their reliability and adaptability.



AeroVironment is also strengthening its presence in precision strike through its expanding range of loitering munitions and counter-drone technologies, addressing evolving combat requirements. The company continues to invest in advanced software platforms and integrated systems that improve mission control, interoperability and operational efficiency. Its focus on innovation, combined with a growing suite of autonomous solutions, is helping reinforce its role in next-generation defense operations.

The Case for KTOS Stock

Kratos Defense is focused on developing high-performance, cost-efficient unmanned systems and propulsion technologies, positioning itself as a key player in affordable defense innovation. The company is widely recognized for its jet-powered unmanned aerial platforms and target drones, which are used in training, testing and operational missions. These systems are designed for scalability and rapid production, allowing defense customers to deploy advanced capabilities at lower costs.



Kratos Defense is also expanding its footprint in propulsion systems, hypersonic technologies and missile-related solutions, supporting a broad range of defense and national security applications. The company continues to invest in manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities and production infrastructure to meet rising demand. Its emphasis on combining performance with affordability helps differentiate its offerings in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven defense market.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AVAV & KTOS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decrease of 12.68% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense’s 2026 EPS calls for an increase of 5.48% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of AVAV & KTOS

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. Currently, AeroVironment’s ROE is 3.26% compared with Kratos Defense’s 4.96%.

AVAV & KTOS’ Price Performance

In the past year, shares of AVAV and KTOS have risen 54.7% and 142.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for AVAV & KTOS

AVAV shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 4.26 compared with KTOS’ P/S F12M of 7.68.

AVAV & KTOS: Which Stock Looks Stronger Right Now?

Both companies operate in the fast-growing unmanned defense market. AeroVironment focuses on tactical drones, loitering munitions and ISR solutions, emphasizing portability, real-time intelligence and mission-ready systems. Kratos Defense centers on jet-powered unmanned platforms, target drones and propulsion systems, with a focus on affordability, scalability and rapid production, supporting cost-efficient and high-performance deployment across missions.



Our choice at the moment is Kratos Defense, given its stronger price performance, improving earnings outlook and relatively better ROE than AeroVironment.



AeroVironment currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while Kratos Defense carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.