AeroVironment Touts Counter-Drone Edge, 500% Production Ramp at Wells Fargo Conference

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) executives outlined the company’s expanded defense technology portfolio, production plans and market opportunities during a Wells Fargo investor discussion hosted by aerospace and defense analyst David Strauss.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Smith, who joined AeroVironment recently after prior roles at Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and BWXT, said the company is now positioned as a “multi-billion dollar business across all domains” following the combination of legacy AeroVironment and BlueHalo capabilities. He cited products in loitering munitions, one-way attack systems, uncrewed systems, counter-drone technology, space and cyber.

“What I’m most excited about is an amazing team with amazing products and amazing leadership team,” Smith said, adding that he aims to bring operating experience from larger defense businesses to help move AeroVironment forward.

Counter-UAS Portfolio Draws Investor Focus

Denise Pacioni, AeroVironment’s head of investor relations, said the company operates across four end-user markets: drones, non-lethal and lethal drones, space technologies and Counter-UAS. She said Counter-UAS has been a particular focus of investor questions.

Pacioni described AeroVironment’s counter-drone approach as layered, with three main offerings:

Titan , an RF detect-and-defeat system;

, an RF detect-and-defeat system; LOCUST , a directed-energy system that uses lasers, advanced targeting and tracking to take down drones, with a cost per engagement of less than $10, according to Pacioni;

, a directed-energy system that uses lasers, advanced targeting and tracking to take down drones, with a cost per engagement of less than $10, according to Pacioni; Freedom Eagle-1, a long-range kinetic intercept product that Pacioni described as AeroVironment’s “entryway into missiles.”

Pacioni said AeroVironment recently announced an expansion of its Huntsville, Alabama, facility to prepare for anticipated demand for Freedom Eagle-1, which she said could emerge over the next year and a half.

Smith said AeroVironment’s Halo_Shield command-and-control software can help operators manage multiple counter-drone layers, including RF, laser and future kinetic systems. He said the software uses artificial intelligence to help recommend optimal responses in fast-moving situations and can command AeroVironment products as well as other systems.

Production Capacity and Supply Chain Plans

Smith said AeroVironment increased production capacity by about 300% over the past year and has a plan to add another 500% over the next 12 months. He said the company is buying long-lead materials, working with suppliers and positioning itself to respond quickly when customer funding arrives.

“When the customer funding comes, this is what Department of War wants,” Smith said. “They want to be able to put you under contract and have it delivered.”

On supply chain, Smith said AeroVironment is looking to consolidate some supplier contracts to improve buying power, dual-source components where needed, and establish longer-term arrangements with major suppliers based on 18-month forecasts. He also said the company is enhancing supplier quality processes and spending more time qualifying suppliers.

Smith also highlighted a facility in Utah intended primarily for Switchblade 600 production. He said the facility has capacity to support about $2 billion and that AeroVironment is looking at multiple shifts as it ramps production.

Budget Tailwinds and Competitive Landscape

Asked about the defense budget outlook, Smith pointed to the Defense Autonomous Working Group, or DAWG, and a $50 billion request in the president’s budget for areas including one-way attack and Counter-UAS. He said it was unclear how much funding would ultimately come through but described the potential market as significant.

Smith also referenced a 2025 Renaissance study that estimated the Counter-UAS market could reach $17 billion by 2030, with 8% to 9% growth, and the directed-energy market could reach $4 billion with similar growth. He said those estimates were made before recent events involving Iran and suggested updated figures could be higher.

Pacioni said one misconception among newer investors is frustration over the pace of awards. She said drone warfare is changing the landscape but added that AeroVironment does not need to win “the lion’s share” of available work to be successful. She also said concerns about too many new drone entrants are often focused on the FPV and nano-drone segments, where AeroVironment does not currently operate.

“We’re Group 1 through 3,” Pacioni said. “We’re not in the nano drones. We’re not in the 5,000 and under category.”

SCAR Program and Margin Outlook

Pacioni addressed investor questions about the SCAR program, which came with the BlueHalo acquisition. She said the program started as cost-plus and was moving to firm fixed price before a stop-work order was announced in January and a termination for convenience followed in March.

Pacioni said AeroVironment still believes the technology is important to the U.S. government and potentially other customers. She said the company plans to continue investing in the product and intends to participate in a Space Force recompete.

Smith said requirements changes added costs that were not initially anticipated, prompting the government to pause and relook at the program. He said AeroVironment will continue maturing the technology through internal research and development while watching the recompete process over the next 18 months to two years.

On margins, Smith said revenue tailwinds should help AeroVironment leverage fixed costs and drive margin expansion. He noted that some Counter-UAS products acquired with BlueHalo have “a very nice margin profile,” while the company is also investing in newer cyber and mission systems products that it expects to expand over the next couple of years.

Space and Directed-Energy Technology

Smith said AeroVironment’s space business includes components, mirrors, pinpoint-accuracy technologies and laser communications, with a focus on geostationary orbit and long-distance links above 150,000 kilometers. He said the company is focused on higher-performance GEO applications rather than more competitive shorter-link LEO or MEO markets.

Smith also connected the company’s space laser communications expertise to its directed-energy systems, saying precision beam control is central to both. He said AeroVironment’s laser weapon systems can hold a tight beam on target, enabling effectiveness even at lower power levels than some competing systems.

Smith said AeroVironment recently announced work with the Navy on a DDG, where its laser weapon system successfully defeated all 18 targets presented in a test. He said the company is not aware of another company that has achieved that result.

Asked about speculation that the Department of Defense could make investments in companies in the space, Pacioni said AeroVironment believes it has the balance sheet strength to handle anticipated demand after a successful capital raise about a year ago. Smith said the company does not need the capital but would engage if a strategic customer such as the U.S. government wanted to discuss an investment.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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