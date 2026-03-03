AeroVironment Stock Gains 8% On $30 Mln Investment To Expand Operations In Albuquerque, New Mexico

(RTTNews) - Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) are moving up about 8 percent during Tuesday morning trading over its plan to invest over $30 million to significantly expand its manufacturing operations in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The company's shares are currently trading at $226.93 on the Nasdaq, up 8.65 percent. The stock opened at $214.50 and has climbed as high as $230.90 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $102.25 to $417.86.

The investment would expand AV's manufacturing operations across its three existing manufacturing sites in the Sandia Science & Technology Park while supporting major capital equipment purchases and workforce growth.

