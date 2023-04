(RTTNews) - AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) shares are trading higher on Tuesday morning after Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price target to $130 to $105.

Currently, shares are at $104.73, up 13.90 percent from the previous close of $91.95 on a volume of 489,113.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.